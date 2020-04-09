Longtime University of Miami Health System Doctor Dies From Coronavirus

A longtime doctor with the University of Miami Health System has died from coronavirus, hospital officials said.

Dr. Luis Caldera-Nieves died Wednesday from complications of COVID-19, officials with the UM Health System said in a statement.

Caldera-Nieves was a member of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences for more than 25 years who practiced in the UHealth Kendall location.

"Our UHealth and Jackson health systems grieve the loss of our esteemed and beloved colleague, who is survived by his wife and six adult children," UHealth's statement read. "These are extremely challenging times and both UHealth and Jackson remain grateful to all health care employees and frontline workers during this pandemic."

Caldera-Nieves joined UM after serving in the Air Force, the statement said.