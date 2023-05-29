Looking to Move? Here's What to Know to Avoid Getting Scammed This Summer

Summer is not just about sunshine and vacations. For many, it marks a season of change - moving homes, starting anew.

Unfortunately, it's also the busy season for moving scams.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has issued a warning to consumers to be vigilant especially during this high-risk period.

The agency, which oversees moves that cross state lines, has noticed a worrying trend: complaints about moving scams have doubled since 2015 to over 7,500 complaints.

The FMCSA, however, is not taking these alarming statistics lightly.

"We are taking action and increasing enforcement through Operation Protect Your Move," said Robin Hutcheson, FMCSA Administrator. "We want to be sure that we help consumers prepare to move their goods across state lines, and hold companies accountable when they are engaging in fraudulent activity."

One of the biggest scams involves moving companies holding clients' belongings hostage.

Hutcheson detailed how this scam often plays out: "A company will agree upon a price with a consumer. Someone who is moving all of their belongings. And upon delivery, the consumer will receive a new estimate, and they won't be able to have their belongings delivered until they pay what is something that wasn't agreed upon."

In order to prevent falling victim to this and other scams, it's crucial to thoroughly vet any moving company before hiring them.

The FMCSA provides a searchable database where consumers can find information about the company’s headquarters, registration status, complaint history, and safety records.

The agency also highlights red flags that could indicate a potential scam: