Macy's is closing 66 stores in 2025, including these in South Florida

South Florida, say goodbye to these stores.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Macy’s is moving forward with its planned closures of stores in South Florida and across the country, the company announced Thursday. 

Sixty-six locations were listed to close, most during the first quarter of 2025, though some had already been shut down. 

In South Florida, the closures only affect the furniture stores at the following locations: 

  • 4501 North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale
  • 13640 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines
  • 13251 South Dixie Highway in Miami - already closed in 2024

But if you're a faithful shopper, fear not. The company said these three furniture businesses are relocating to a nearby full-line location.

Additionally, these locations are closing or have already closed in Florida: 

  • 9339 Glades Road in Boca Raton - This furniture store already closed, and will relocate to a nearby full-line location.
  • 801 North Congress Avenue Suite 100 in Boynton Beach at the Boynton Beach Mall
  • 298 Westshore Plaza in Tampa at the WestShore Plaza
  • 820 West Town Parkway in Altamonte Springs 
  • 3501 South Tamiami Trail Suite 600 in Sarasota

For that Altamonte Springs location, a going-out-of-business sale is planned for the first quarter of 2025.

In the announcement, Macy’s said the closures were part of their Bold New Chapter strategy. 

“This plan is designed to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth which includes closing approximately 150 underproductive stores over a three-year period while investing in its 350 go-forward Macy’s locations through fiscal 2026,” their news release reads. 

Go here to see the list of all 66 closing Macy’s locations.

South Florida
