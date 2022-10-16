Caribbean

Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest Returns to Miramar Regional Park

The two-day family friendly event is hosted in October, because this month marks Creole Heritage Month

By Chernéy Amhara

The Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest is back at Miramar Regional Park.

The two-day family friendly event is hosted in October, because this month marks Creole Heritage Month.

Creole is a language spoken in multiple Caribbean countries including Haiti, Martinique, Dominica, Grenada and many more.

The festival is a fusion of arts, music and food.

Event organizer Patrick Fabre told NBC 6 it’s important to celebrate Caribbean culture and share that culture with the greater community because South Florida has a large population of Caribbean immigrants and it’s a part of Florida’s overall culture.

Among the list of performers expected is Grammy-nominated Reggae and Dancehall artist Spice, K-Dilak, and Tony Mix.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available at the door.

