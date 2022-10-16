Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest Returns to Miramar Regional Park

The Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest is back at Miramar Regional Park.

The two-day family friendly event is hosted in October, because this month marks Creole Heritage Month.

Creole is a language spoken in multiple Caribbean countries including Haiti, Martinique, Dominica, Grenada and many more.

The festival is a fusion of arts, music and food.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Event organizer Patrick Fabre told NBC 6 it’s important to celebrate Caribbean culture and share that culture with the greater community because South Florida has a large population of Caribbean immigrants and it’s a part of Florida’s overall culture.

Among the list of performers expected is Grammy-nominated Reggae and Dancehall artist Spice, K-Dilak, and Tony Mix.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available at the door.