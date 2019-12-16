Shots Fired After Naked Man Led Hallandale Beach Officers on Chase: Police

A portion of a busy Miami-Dade roadway was shut down Monday morning after Hallandale Beach Police were involved in a brief chase and officer-involved shooting that ended in Golden Beach, officials said.

The incident began just before 7 a.m. when officers responded to the 1800 block of South Ocean Drive after receiving reports of a naked man leaving the building from the second floor balcony, Hallandale Beach Police officials said.

Cell phone footage obtained by NBC 6 showed the man walking through the building's parking lot naked.

A second piece of footage showed the suspect running toward A1A and jumping onto the hood of a car.

Police said the suspect stole a car and began driving erratically southbound on South Ocean Drive, and a short pursuit went into Golden Beach, officials said.

When officers tried to perform a traffic stop, the suspect struck one officer with the car, forcing the officer to open fire multiple times, officials said.

The suspect wasn't struck by the gunfire and continuing driving but became stuck when he tried to cross over a median, police said.

The suspect tried to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody. The suspect and two officers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in Northeast Miami-Dade where a car could be seen in the middle of A1A with the driver side window shattered.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Walter Eugene Martin, and said he faces several charges including attempted murder in connection with the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting.