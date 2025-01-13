Fatal rollover crash on I-95 shuts down several northbound lanes near Oakland Park Blvd

A major accident on I-95 northbound in Broward County was causing major delays Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), this was a fatal accident, which occurred at about 6 a.m. at the height of Oakland Park Boulevard.

Aerial images at the scene showed an overturned vehicle and emergency crews working at the scene, while long lines of vehicles could be seen around 7 a.m.

Several northbound lanes were were shut down as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.