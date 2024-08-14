Man, 9-year-old boy killed after personal watercraft crashes into seawall in Florida Keys

Authorities are investigating a crash involving a personal watercraft in the Florida Keys that left a man and a young boy dead Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Marathon.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said it appears a 2018 Yamaha personal watercraft struck a seawall.

The operator and passenger, a 47-year-old man and aa 9-year-old boy, both from Miami, died from their injuries, FWC officials said.

Their identities haven't been released.

A photo released by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office showed the damaged watercraft.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims during this difficult time," FWC officials said in a statement.