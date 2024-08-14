Florida Keys

Man, 9-year-old boy killed after personal watercraft crashes into seawall in Florida Keys

The 47-year-old man and 9-year-old boy who were killed were from Miami

By Brian Hamacher

Authorities are investigating a crash involving a personal watercraft in the Florida Keys that left a man and a young boy dead Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Marathon.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said it appears a 2018 Yamaha personal watercraft struck a seawall.

The operator and passenger, a 47-year-old man and aa 9-year-old boy, both from Miami, died from their injuries, FWC officials said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Their identities haven't been released.

A photo released by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office showed the damaged watercraft.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office
A man and a 9-year-old boy, both from Miami, were killed when the personal watercraft they were on crashed into a seawall in Marathon in the Florida Keys.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Local

Florida 11 mins ago

Parkinson's disease argued to prevent execution of man who murdered Florida State student

Tri-Rail 54 mins ago

150 passengers rescued from broken down Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims during this difficult time," FWC officials said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysMonroe County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us