Man accidentally leaves child behind while stealing beer from Miami CVS: Police

A man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly leaving a child behind as he stole beer from a convenience store in downtown Miami, according to the Miami Police Department.

Elpidio Amores, 58, was arrested for retail theft. The Department of Children and Families will follow up on the children, police said.

According to police, Amores walked into the CVS at 170 Southeast 3rd Avenue with a stroller and two children. While he went to get beer a few feet away, a child got out of the stroller.

Amores then allegedly put the beer on top of the stroller and quickly walked out without paying.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Police said that when he realized that the child was missing, he came back to the scene.

Amores was detained for stealing beer and was being investigated by the special victims unit, police said.