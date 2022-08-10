Man Accused of Beating Uncle with Brick Receives Upgraded Charge of Attempted Murder in Fort Lauderdale

A Fort Lauderdale man, accused of beating his uncle unconscious with a brick, has been charged with attempted murder.

Khadis Khavon Bennett, 29, had the charge upgraded Wednesday from aggravated battery against a person over 65, court records show.

According to the arrest report, Bennett attacked his 68-year-old uncle July 8 and repeatedly struck him on the head with a brick outside the Fort Lauderdale home he shared with his uncle.

The uncle’s name was redacted from the police report.

Bennett’s sister called 911 after she received calls from worried relatives. They had called the uncle, but Bennett answered the phone, “gloated” about having a fight with his uncle, and hung up, investigators said.

Bennett’s sister told the 911 operator Bennett was schizophrenic, the report stated.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw Bennett run toward the back of the house and then return to say, “My uncle offended me, so I hit him,” police said.

The uncle was found on the ground with severe head and facial injuries and was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. He required a tracheotomy and treatment for several facial fractures and a brain bleed, the report stated.

There were several pools of blood on the ground, and blood was spattered on the fence, a wall of the house, and the hoods of two cars parked nearby. They also found a blood-stained brick, police said.

A week later, the uncle was still unconscious in the hospital. Bennett was arrested July 14.

Bennett remains in the Broward County Jail without bond for violating probation on an unrelated burglary charge, records show.