Man accused of burning down neighbor's Hialeah home with fireworks while people were asleep

Manuel Lazaro Suarez Perez, 44, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of first-degree arson, six counts of first-degree murder, burglary and aggravated battery, according to jail records.

A man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly threw lit fireworks at his neighbors and at a mobile home in Hialeah.

Detectives responded Wednesday night to the mobile home park along Krome Avenue and NW 185th Street, where they said a residence was "completely destroyed" by the fire that was started by fireworks.

Six people were sleeping at the time of the incident and woke up once they smelled smoke, an arrest report said.

Alisson Aguilar, one of the victim’s daughters, said the fire woke up everybody inside who scrambled to get out before it exploded.

One of the victims told detectives that when he woke up, he saw fire inside the home. When he attempted to escape, Suarez threw several lit fireworks at him, which exploded and burned his back. The victim was later hospitalized.

Suarez was allegedly upset because the owner of the home didn't want him on their property anymore, detectives said.

"It's very hard for us because my mom, she worked hard for that trailer," Aguilar said. "Right now, she don't have anywhere to go."

In bond court Thursday, a judge ordered Suarez to stay away from the victims. He's being held in jail on a $17,500 bond.

"To see (my mom) crying because all that she worked (for), now she don't have," Aguilar said. "It's like you work for nothing. It's very hard to see all that burn."

