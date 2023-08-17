Man accused of exposing himself to 2 young girls in separate Miami-Dade stores

A man has been arrested after police said he exposed himself to two young girls in separate Miami-Dade stores, and it's not the first time he's faced similar charges.

Oswaldo Luis Reyes, 48, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child, arrest reports said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Oswaldo Luis Reyes

Both alleged incidents happened the morning of Aug. 9.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In the first incident, a 9-year-old girl who was grocery shopping with her mother at the Walmart at 15885 Southwest 88th Street in Kendall said Reyes exposed himself to her shortly after 9 a.m., the reports said.

Store surveillance footage showed Reyes following the girl and her mother throughout the store before it shows him appeearing to expose himself to her before leaving, the reports said.

A little over an hour later, at the Hobby Lobby at 13899 Southwest 99th Street, a 4-year-old girl was shopping with her grandmother when she said Reyes exposed himself to her through a hole in his shorts, the reports said.

The reports said surveillance footage from the Hobby Lobby showed Reyes in the same clothing as he'd been wearing in the Walmart.

Reyes was later arrested and booked into jail.

During Reyes' appearance in bond court Wednesday, a prosecutor said he'd been arrested in 2013 for exposing himself to a 7-year-old girl in a Dollar Tree on Southwest 40th Street in Miami.

Florida Department of Corrections records showed Reyes spent a little over two years in prison following a child abuse conviction.

Florida Department of Corrections Oswaldo Luis Reyes

Miami-Dade court records showed Reyes had also been on probation, which ended in May of last year.

Reyes was ordered held on a $50,000 bond and will be on house arrest with a GPS monitor if released.