Man Accused of Firebombing Ex-Girlfriend's Miami-Dade Apartment Twice

A man is facing charges for allegedly firebombing his ex-girlfriend's northeast Miami-Dade apartment twice, police said.

Alex Coto, 32, of Miami, faces felony charges of attempted murder with a firearm, possession of a firebomb, burglary with assault or battery and first-degree grand theft, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The incident happened in the morning on Aug. 17, 2021, in the 500 block of NE 166th Street.

The victim told police the suspect broke through her front door and forced himself into her apartment after she refused to let him in, police said.

The suspect allegedly shoved a home partition into the victim's bedridden mother and hit the victim on her head several times with a closed fist, police said.

He then allegedly threw a firebomb into the apartment, while the victim and her mother were still inside, before running off with the home's surveillance cameras, police said.

The suspect returned to the apartment months later, on Feb. 13, just before 2 a.m., and threw another firebomb into the residence while they were inside and ran away, police said. Surveillance cameras captured that incident.

Coto remains in jail as of Tuesday, according to online jail records. Attorney information was not available.