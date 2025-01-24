Man accused of killing estranged wife in Spain will not face death penalty: Prosecutors

Prosecutors will not be seeking the death penalty against a South Florida businessman who was charged in the murder and disappearance of his estranged wife in Spain.

A memo was filed Tuesday by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. David Knezevich is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, foreign domestic violence resulting in death and foreign murder of a United States national.

Knezevich, 36, had previously only been charged with kidnapping his 40-year-old wife, Ana Maria Henao Knezevich.

Knezevich was arrested in May after arriving at Miami International Airport on a flight from Serbia.

Henao Knezevich, a Colombian native and naturalized American, has been missing since Feb. 2 when she was last seen in Madrid.

According to an indictment filed in November, Knezevich traveled from Miami-Dade to Madrid "with the intent to kill, injure, harass, and intimidate his spouse and intimate partner" and committed a crime of violence against her that resulted in her death.

Knezevich "did willfully and unlawfully seize, confine, kidnap, abduct, and carry away" Henao Knezevich and did "willfully, deliberatively, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice aforethought, unlawfully kill" her, the indictment said.

Knezevich's attorneys questioned the evidence in the case and maintained their client's innocence.

"There's no evidence then and there's no evidence now that David kidnapped her, murdered her, there just is no evidence of any of this and we're just as dumbfounded," attorney Jane Weintraub said.

Henao Knezevich had lived in Fort Lauderdale but had moved to Madrid in December after friends said she was separating from her husband.

