Man accused of looking under stall in women's restroom at Miami-Dade College

A man was arrested after police said he allegedly looked under the stall in a women's restroom at Miami-Dade College.

Rishard Parsons, 29, was arrested Friday on charges of voyeurism, fleeing and eluding a police officer, and disrupting an educational institution, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Rishard Parsons

According to the report, an officer was working an off-duty assignment at Miami-Dade College when a security officer told them that three female students said a man was in the women's bathroom.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

One victim said she was in a private locked stall when the man looked at her under the stall, the report said.

The officer went to the bathroom and Parsons opened the stall door. "Sorry, I was confused and used the female bathroom by mistake," Parsons said, according to the report.

Parsons was told to stand in the hallway while the incident was being investigated but he took off, the report said.

There was a foot pursuit and the officer lost sight of Parsons but he was taken into custody after other officers responded and set up a perimeter.

Parsons, who isn't a student, was seen on surveillance video entering the campus several times, the report said.

He was later booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.