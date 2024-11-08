Man accused of multiple trespass attempts at Trump's Mar-a-Lago arrested again

A California man previously arrested for trying to get into President-Elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago has been arrested again for trying to trespass at the Palm Beach home.

Zijie Li, 39, from the Los Angeles area, was arrested Thursday on a charge of trespass after warning.

Authorities said Li has tried to breach security at Mar-a-Lago several times because he wanted to speak with Trump.

According to an arrest report, Li was first given a trespass warning on July 19 for trying to enter the club in an attempt to speak with Trump.

Li had been in Palm Beach four other times, driving up to a checkpoint but not attempting to enter Mar-a-Lago, the report said.

Heightened security measures remain in place around president-elect Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida following his election win.

On July 30, he was in Palm Beach placing paperwork about Trump on vehicles and the next day, July 31, he was arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago.

At the time authorities said Li, who is originally from China, told Secret Service he had information that China was involved in the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania, WPTV reported.

On Oct. 30, Li tried to get help from a resident to enter Mar-a-Lago and he was Baker Acted, the report said.

He was later released on bond, with a condition being that he stay 500 feet away from Trump and Mar-a-Lago.

But on Thursday, he arrived at a Mar-a-Lago checkpoint as a passenger in a rideshare and was arrested.

Li appeared in court Friday, where his bond was set at $100,000.

Security measures have been increased at Mar-a-Lago after the two Trump assassination attempts and his win in the 2024 election.