Man Accused of Opening Fire During Hialeah AutoZone Armed Robbery

Hialeah police officers have arrested a South Florida man after they said he robbed an AutoZone store at gunpoint Monday.

Detectives said 28-year-old Andres Jordan stole two boxes of auto covers from the AutoZone store on West 12th Avenue after shooting his gun into the air.

There were several employees at the store who later identified Jordan as the person brandishing and shooting the gun, investigators said.

According to an arrest report read by a judge during a court appearance Tuesday, Jordan first called an Uber to take him to the store.

"He puts the gun to the Uber driver’s head and says drive," the bond court judge said. "He walked behind a Domino’s Pizza, got into a BMW with the two boxes and left and you changed your shirt and they have all of this on surveillance video.”

The arrest report described how Jordan then drove to his apartment complex where he allegedly assaulted a man walking his dogs. That victim also identified Jordan as his attacker.

Jordan was represented by the public defender in bond court but kept wanting to tell the judge his side of the story.

"I don’t have no fear," Jordan said.

"Listen carefully, you’re looking at life in prison if you’re found guilty. I wouldn’t say another word," the judge replied

Jordan was ordered held without bond, and will be arraigned on charges of armed robbery, armed kidnapping and carjacking in 21 days. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.