Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman on Miami Beach

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Miami Beach on Christmas Day faced a judge in court Thursday.

Robert Reitz, 24, faces numerous charges including attempted sexual battery and failure to report his sexual offender status, according to arrest affidavit.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. on December 25. The victim was sitting alone on the sand near 40th Street when Reitz attacked her, prosecutors said.

Reitz allegedly grabbed the victim by the head and tried to force her to do things with his penis, police said. He also allegedly pushed her down on the sand and tried to pull down her pants.

The victim screamed and Reitz ran away. Police later found him at Flamingo Park.

Reitz, who is from Tennessee and failed to register as a sex offender in Florida, was arrested Wednesday.

A judge set Reitz's bond to $114,001, and he's due in court next month.