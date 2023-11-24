Man accused of stabbing dog in Miami just hours after leaving jail

A South Florida man is back behind bars for stabbing his neighbor's dog just hours after he got out of jail for a previous arrest, police said.

David Caicedo said he was sitting outside his Miami apartment Wednesday night with his dog and talking with his friends, when one of his neighbors, Bradley Wiita, came outside screaming and walked toward him and his dog.

An arrest report said Wiita went behind Caicedo's dog and stabbed her twice on the left side of the neck and left jaw.

Miami-Dade Corrections Bradley Wiita

"She went under the bed shaking, she didn't want to come out, so when I grabbed her, she was full of blood, and I said, this is serious,” Caicedo said. “That guy came and then stabbed my dog, really? So I don't know."

Caicedo became furious and went to confront his neighbor, however, his friends held him back and told him to wait for police.

"That was the best thing because I was going in, I was mad,” Caicedo said.

According to the report, Wiita told police he attacked the dog because she was trying to attack his dog, but Caicedo and several witnesses told police the dogs weren't near each other.

Online records show two days before the dog attack, Wiita was arrested and charged with battery. Wiita’s roommate told NBC6 that Wiita punched him in the face.

Records show Wiita bonded out Wednesday morning. Police said he stabbed the dog later that night.

Caicedo said he spoke with his neighbor's roommate, who expressed that Wiita wants to apologize — something he is willing to accept.

"I don't want anyone in jail, not even my worst enemy, so if he says he's going to apologize, I won't press charges, it's over,” Caicedo said.

Wiita is also charged with domestic violence and violation of an injunction. He was ordered to stay away from his roommate after he was arrested for battery, but he violated that order.

He has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Dec. 11 for the battery charge and an arraignment hearing scheduled the next day for the domestic violence and violation of injunction charge.