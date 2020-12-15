Man Accused of Yelling Anti-Semitic Threats at Jewish Families in Miami Beach Shop

A man is facing charges after police say he threatened Jewish families at a Miami Beach ice cream shop.

Lamont Deshawn Collins, 42, was arrested on charges of assault, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Beach Police officials said.

According to an arrest report, Collins had approached a man and his family in the area of Lincoln Road and Michigan Avenue Sunday and for no apparent reason started chanting "I am going to ----ing kill you, ----ing Jews."

The man and his family, which included a 12-year-old child started walking away and went into The Frieze Ice Cream Factory to get away from Collins, the report said.

Collins went into the shop, where there were a large number of Jewish families inside, and started yelling that he was "going to kill all the Jews" and telling them "your time has come," the report said.

Collins left before police arrived but later found and arrested. When officers searched his backpack, they found two hunting knives, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The report said Collins continued making anti-Semitic statements while in custody and at the police station.

Collins, who was listed as having an address in Kentucky, was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police said the case was referred to hate crimes unit at the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.