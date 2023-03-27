Man Admits to Kidnapping, Says Co-Founder of Presidente Supermarkets Was Part of Scheme

The co-founder of Presidente Supermarkets had his fourth day of trial Monday where he faces murder and kidnapping charges after his ex-wife’s lover was found dead in 2011.

For the past four days, the State Attorney’s Office has been trying to prove that Manuel Marin organized, kidnapped, and ordered to kill Camilo Salazar because his then-wife Jenny Marin and the victim were having an affair.

On Monday, retired Miami-Dade Police Department Detective William Hladky told the jury he sifted through phone records belonging to Manuel Marin, Alexis Vila Perdomo, Roberto Isaac, and Ariel Gandulla.

A jury found Perdomo and Isaac guilty in connection to the murder. Gandulla took a plea and admitted he kidnapped Salazar.

“Did the records show that the defendant was near where the victim’s body was discovered?" asked the prosecutor.

“Yes, his phone pinged off a tower which is located just north of the crime scene,” answered Hladky.

The detective also stated phone records discovered Marin, Perdomo, Isaac, and Gandulla were in communication.

Gandulla also took the stand on Monday as a free man who served 36 months in prison because of the plea deal.

The former MMA fighter told the jury he kidnapped Salazar but did not kill him. At some point, he says he left the crime scene while Salazar was alive.

Gandulla was also asked who else he saw the day Salazar was kidnapped. He turned from the witness stand and pointed to Marin.