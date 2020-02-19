Palm Beach County

Man Admits to Sending Child Porn Images to Middle School Students on Snapchat: Police

Officers arrested Coltin Plummer of Jupiter and charged the 27-year-old with one federal county of child porn distribution

Officers arrested a South Florida man they say sent images of child porn to middle school students through a social media app.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports officers arrested Coltin Plummer of Jupiter and charged the 27-year-old with one federal county of child porn distribution.

Plummer allegedly sent the images to students at a school in Martin County earlier this month through the app Snapchat. The images came to light after students told school officials they got a request from an unknown person and later received the images, along with texts and videos.

A federal search warrant was issued Tuesday on Plummer’s home, where he admitted to downloading and saving images to his phone and admitted to creating several user names on the site to send the images.

Plummer appeared in court on Tuesday and has his next appearance scheduled for March 3rd.

