Man ambushes Pompano Beach couple, robs them of $44,000 in items after night out

A Pompano Beach couple lost more than $44,000 worth of items after a night out ended in an armed robbery at their own home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives have released a sketch of the man who robbed the husband and wife at gunpoint -- at their home along NE Sixth Street on Monday, October 30.

The couple had just gotten home from dinner shortly after 10 p.m. when the incident took place, according to BSO.

Upon entering the garage, the husband opened the driver’s side door and was ambushed by a man holding a gun, investigators said. The victim told detectives that the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black track pants at the time.

The victim said the man demanded their belongings, before taking two iPhones, a Rolex and a purse containing a wallet with credit cards, according to BSO.

The victim told detectives that the suspect then ran toward the roadway, where a black sedan was waiting and traveled westbound toward North Federal Highway.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject can contact BSO Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.