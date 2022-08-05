Man and Teen Arrested After Man Kidnapped and Sexually Battered in Florida City

A man and a teen are facing charges after police said they were part of a group that held a man at gunpoint and sexually battered him in Florida City.

Jayden Tarique Griffin, 16, and Emilio Nathan Pryor, 25, both of Homestead, were arrested this week on kidnapping and sexual battery with a deadly weapon charges, an arrest warrant said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the warrant, the incident happened on May 2 and involved a 34-year-old man who is an acquaintance of the suspects.

The victim said Griffin picked him up to meet another man about a missing firearm, and he was taken to a home in Florida City.

In a back room of the home were about eight other people and a second victim who was bound with rope and laying on the floor, the warrant said.

The first victim was questioned about the missing firearm, and when he said he didn't have information about it, the people in room started to punch and hit him, then bound him with rope around his feet and neck, strangling him, the warrant said.

The victim heard one of the people say "Oh this personal" before they took his phone and wallet and pointed a gun at him, the warrant said.

A short time later, the man was sexually battered, the warrant said. He said lost consciousness and when he woke up he realized he was alone and fled the home, the warrant said.

The warrant said both victis were held against their will for several hours, and one of the suspects demanded $1,000 from both victims to secure their release.

Griffin is being charged as an adult and was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday, records showed. He and Pryor remained behind bars without bond Friday. Attorney information wasn't available.