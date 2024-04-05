Man arrested after buying McLaren, Porsche from Coral Gables dealership with stolen identity

A man has been arrested after he allegedly purchased two luxury cars from a Coral Gables dealership using a stolen identity, an arrest report said.

On Tuesday, Matthew John Sanguine, 46, walked into Infiniti of Coral Gables, located at 2701 S. Le Jeune Road, to purchase a 2018 McLaren 570S which was valued at $124,000, the report said.

Matthew John Sanguine

Sanguine allegedly used the personal information -- social security number, full name, address, and driver's license number -- belonging to a Joshua Atkins from Delaware to buy the car and apply for an auto loan through Capital One, the report said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The man sent all forms and applications via email to the finance director at the dealership, in addition to a photo of Atkins' driver's license with his own photo on it, the report said.

After the loan was approved, Sanguine made plans to pick up the car in person, the arrest report said.

Police met him at the dealership and he was arrested for a previous case when on March 20, he also used Atkins' information to buy a 2020 Porsche Taycan, which was valued at $79,439, the report said.

In this case, once the auto loan was approved, Sanguine made arrangements to have the car towed from the dealership to his home in Orlando, the arrest report said. The vehicle was also delivered.

Sanguine was taken to the Coral Gables Police Department station for questioning.

Orlando Police recovered the Porsche, but the McLaren was never given to Sanguine.

He was later transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is facing six felony charges.

Among them are two counts each of first-degree grand theft, making false statements to financial institutions and fraudulent use of personal identification.