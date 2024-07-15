Man arrested after Dania Beach shooting near soccer rally

An arrest has been made after a shooting in Dania Beach left one man hurt near a soccer rally on Saturday night.

Police have identified the gunman as Luis Francisco Morales Crespo.

The shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday night, BSO deputies said. This was notably near where thousands of soccer fans were gathered.

The wife of the man who was hurt told NBC6 they were part of a rally in support of Colombia at the time, but police said the shooting was not connected to the rally.

The victim's wife also said she is hoping that justice is served and that the shooter pays for what he did. Her husband is expected to be okay.