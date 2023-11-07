Man arrested after fatal double shooting at Hollywood home

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal double shooting at a Hollywood home on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene along North 57 Avenue just before 5 p.m. -- where they discovered two victims who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds, according Hollywood police.

The suspected shooter reportedly remained at the home and was detained by officers.

Hollywood police say Miguel Fiallo was later arrested on two counts of murder.

What led up to the shooting is unclear and police are still searching for more details.

Anyone who might have helpful information regarding this investigation -- is urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954- 967-4567.

Tipsters can e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954- 493-8477(TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.