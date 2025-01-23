Man arrested after Secret Service spotted him jump wall at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

A man was arrested after he jumped over a wall outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on Wednesday, police said.

Bijan Arceo, 32, was charged with trespassing with the intent to commit an offense.

According to Palm Beach Police, on Tuesday, officers arrived at the Mar-a-Lago Club, located at 1100 South Ocean Boulevard, to help the U.S. Secret Service after agents found and stopped Arceo at the club.

Police said that Arceo got inside the resort from the South Ocean Boulevard by the north service gate. Agents also said that he did not enter the sweep area and was not given permission to enter the property.

The arrest affidavit states several signs at the club say "No Trespassing" and there are tall gates that are closed when they're not in use.

Agents also told police that they saw Arceo climbing over the wall, south of the closed gate.

Arceo, who the arrest report said lives in Sunny Isles Beach, was then taken into custody.

According to Zillow, Arceo had been a real estate agent in Colorado.