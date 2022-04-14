Man Arrested After Shooting Dog in Face at South Florida Park, Fleeing: Police

A South Florida man is now behind bars after police say he shot a dog in the face and fled the scene.

Benjamine Brown, 19, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting a mixed chocolate lab in the snout, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office official said.

Deputies responded to a shooting at Kennedy Estates Park in Jupiter on April 2nd, where they found a one-year-old dog named Boots suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told law enforcement deputies that a Honda Accord, occupied by two men and a woman, drove into the park before one man got out with a firearm, shot the dog, got back into the vehicle and fled.

“Boots suffered a fractured lower right jawbone causing several of his teeth to be knocked out,” officials said in a release.

Boots was taken to an emergency vet after being shot and will be adopted after healing.

After a 10-day investigation and talking to several people close to the suspect, authorities said Brown surrendered without incident on Tuesday.

Reports say Brown faces several charges including intentionally causing cruel and excessive unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal, carrying a concealed firearm, and discharging a firearm in public.