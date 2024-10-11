Man arrested for carving letters into 19 vehicles in several Miami neighborhoods: Police

Miami police have arrested a man who allegedly carved letters into 19 vehicles in several neighborhoods.

Patrick Hennessy, 69, is accused of acts of vandalism in downtown Miami, Little Havana and Brickell.

Police said the crimes started on Feb. 2, when detectives became aware of a subject “carving the letters LLX into vehicles in the Downtown, Little Havana and Brickell neighborhood areas.”

Hennessy allegedly used the same modus operandi in all of the reported cases.

According to police, he would approach unoccupied vehicles and use a tool to carve the letters into the vehicle doors. He would allegedly do this deep enough to penetrate through all layers of paint and expose the bare metal of the vehicle.

According to police, the total damage caused is more than $19,000.

Detectives believe there may be additional people who did not report the vandalism. They are asked to do so by calling the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111.

Anyone with information is also urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Special Investigations Section at (305) 603-6720 or the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers Hotline at (305) 471-TIPS (4877).