Man arrested in connection to Gardens Mall shooting on Valentine's Day

A 28-year-old West Palm Beach man was arrested two days after the shooting

A South Florida man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at the Palm Beach Gardens Mall on Valentine's Day.

Kamarcio Mitchen, 28, of West Palm Beach was arrested on Feb. 16 following a joint response by local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

He appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge Tuesday on a criminal complaint charging him with unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office, Southern District of Florida.

Surveillance video reportedly captured Mitchell on the second level of the mall near a store, where he followed another man onto the escalator and was manipulating an object under his shirt, the release said.

Mitchell was then fired upon by the other male and shot, the release continued. Mitchell fled the mall to the parking lot, leaving a trail of blood.

A loaded firearm that had been disassembled was reportedly found in the parking lot by police, near the blood trail. Mitchell was later treated for his injury at a local hospital, where he allegedly admitted to being shot.

Following panic that erupted on Valentine's Day, Palm Beach Gardens Police officials clarified that it was "not an active shooter event."

Nearby Palm Beach State College was also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Mitchell is reportedly a convicted felon and based upon his prior criminal history is charged in the criminal complaint as an Armed Career Criminal. 

The United States has sought the pretrial detention of Mitchell, according to the press release. A detention hearing has been scheduled before the West Palm Beach Duty Magistrate Judge on Feb. 27., while an arraignment hearing is set for March 5.

If convicted, Mitchell faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years to a maximum sentence of life, the press release added.

