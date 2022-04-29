Man Arrested in Connection With Brickell Hit-and-Run Crash

A man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that critically injured two college students in Brickell back in December.

Ameko Anton Jacques, 23, faces two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and reckless driving involving serious bodily injuries, Miami Police announced Friday.

The crash happened in the early hours of Dec. 18, 2021, near 98 SE 7th Street.

Witnesses said three cars were street racing in the area when one lost control while attempting to swerve and hit a curb, striking the victims. At the time, police did not confirm the details of the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are still searching for the driver who struck two college students early Saturday morning in a hit and run crash in Brickell, leaving both victims fighting for their lives. NBC 6's Carlos Suarez reports.

The victims were identified as 25-year-old Ian Edelman, a second-year dental student at Columbia University in New York, and 24-year-old Jason Greenfield, a second-year medical student at the University of Miami.

They were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.