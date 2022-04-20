Man Arrested in Connection With Murder of Miami Gardens Business Owner

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was found shot to death near her Miami Gardens business over a year ago.

James Hardwick, 27, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the March 19, 2021 killing of 39-year-old Misty Wiltshire Hopkins, who is the owner of the waxing and laser hair removal business Hair Free, Miami Gardens Police said.

On that afternoon, officers responded to the Clear View Business Center on NW 27th Avenue and found Hopkins lying in a pool of blood and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hallway of the second floor, where her business is located.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

After a year-long investigation with help from the community, an arrest warrant was issued for Hardwick, who police identified as one of the co-conspirators in connection with the homicide.

Hardwick was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police said.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.