Man arrested in December murder in Lauderdale Lakes, 2nd suspect sought: BSO

A man has been arrested in connection with a December murder of another man in Lauderdale Lakes, and authorities are still searching for a second suspect, officials said.

Freddie Miller, 32, was arrested on a second-degree murder with a firearm charge in the Dec. 18 killing of 26-year-old Jacob Pablo, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Freddie Miller

Miller, of Hollywood, was arrested in Tampa. He also faces a charge of resisting arrest without violence.

Pablo, of Lauderhill, had been found fatally shot in the 4100 block of Northwest 30th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes.

Authorities believe a physical fight occurred between Pablo and Miller and at some point, Pablo stabbed Miller.

Miller went to his car to retreive a firearm and gave it to a second subject who shot Pablo, authorities said.

Miller and the second subject then fled the area.

Officials said they're searching for the second suspect and are asking anyone with information to call BSO at 954-321-4210.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the second arrest.