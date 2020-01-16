Man Arrested in December Shootout With Miami-Dade Detective That Injured Woman

A moped driver who exchanged gunfire with a Miami-Dade Police detective during a traffic stop last month in an incident that left a woman hospitalized is facing an attempted murder charge, officials said.

Caludimir Estimable, 19, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer in the Dec. 4 incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said Miami-Dade Robbery Bureau Det. Juan Rodriguez spotted Estimable driving a moped in area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 65th Street just before 9 p.m. and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Estimable jumped off the moped, pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at Rodriguez, who returned fire, the affidavit said. Estimable then fled on foot to a nearby Wings on Fire restaurant, where he approached a car in the drive-thru area and tried to open its doors, the affidavit said.

Rodriguez followed and again shot at Estimable, and the car fled the scene as more shots were fired, the affidavit said. When the car came to a stop nearby, detectives found that the driver, 22-year-old Shaniece Seneria Williams, had been shot in her left shoulder, the affidavit said.

Williams was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The affidavit didn't say whose bullet struck Williams.

Surveillance footage showed Estimable had jumped over a concrete wall at the restaurant and had tossed a handgun as he fled, the affidavit said. A handgun was later found at the scene, along with numerous spent shell casings.

Fingerprints found on Williams' car were found to belong to Estimable, the affidavit said. It also turned out that the moped he was on had been stolen, according to the affidavit.

Estimable remained behind bars without bond Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.