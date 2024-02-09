Man arrested in Deerfield Beach hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead: BSO

A man has been arrested in a hit-and-run in Deerfield Beach that left a pedestrian dead, authorities said.

Chase Kellerman, 35, is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday when the pedestrian, Jermaine Arguinzoni, was crossing the roadway in an undesignated crosswalk area in the 1400 block of South Federal Highway.

Arguinzoni was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kellerman, who left the scene, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Deputies and fire rescue crews responded and Arguinzoni was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened to be Arguinzoni's 51st birthday.

The next day, Kellerman went to a BSO office to report a crash, officials said.

Kellerman was arrested and booked into jail before being released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.