Man arrested in execution-style killing of woman in NW Miami-Dade

A man has been arrested in the execution-style killing of a woman in northwest Miami-Dade earlier this week, police said.

Jalen Leon Bradley, 27, was arrested Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, and tampering with physical evidence, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jalen Leon Bradley

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 9300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to the report, Miami-Dade Police officers and fire rescue crews responded and found the woman lifeless and bleeding from the back of the head.

The woman, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined she'd been shot in the back of the head and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Detectives used surveillance footage to identify the vehicle involved as a dark-colored Kia Optima, which was later located and towed, the report said.

Investigators also found Bradley, who was brought in for an interview and gave a full confession, the report said.

The report didn't give a possible motive for the killing.

When police searched Bradley's car they found a box of ammunition inside, the report said.

Bradley has been a convicted felon since February 2017 from a case involving battery on a law enforcement officer, the report said.

Bradley was booked into jail, and appeared in court Wednesday where he was ordered held without bond and appointed a public defender.