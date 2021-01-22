Man in Custody in Key Largo After Allegedly Resisting Arrest, Spilling Bag of Cocaine on Deputies

A man was taken into custody in Key Largo after resisting arrest following a traffic stop and allegedly proceeding to rip open and spill a bag of cocaine and fentanyl, a press release from Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

45-year-old John Carrero was driving in a southbound Chrystler station wagon on U.S. 1 around 11:45 a.m. Thursday when officers pulled him over for expired tags.

According to police, Carrero was asked to stand near the rear of his car, and officers had to tell him multiple times to stop putting his hands in his pockets and reaching in his pants.

Carrero allegedly resisted arrest, and when officers finally managed to handcuff him, they saw he was holding a clear baggie in one of his hands. Police said he ripped open the bag while resisting, and a white powdery substance fell on the Chrysler, the ground and two deputies.

The powder later tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. Carrero has been charged with possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

He was also cited with no proof of insurance, no motor vehicle registration, and driving with an expired tag.