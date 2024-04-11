‘Inhumane': Man arrested in Miami for allegedly trafficking woman with disabilities

A South Florida man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking a woman with physical and cognitive disabilities, authorities said.

Investigators said Justin Elias Portes, 27, sent the woman to meet with someone at a downtown Miami hotel to have sex.

According to an arrest report, she instead ended up meeting with an undercover officer.

The arrest comes after a human trafficking task force answered an ad on the website "Mega Personals."

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Justin Elias Portes

Police said Portes had dropped off the 31-year-old victim and was arrested once the takedown order was given.

"To know that you would take advantage of a child or someone with cognitive and physical disabilities to try to sell and exploit them, to exploit their bodies, is just inhumane," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said. "There's no other way to explain it."

Portes was already wearing an ankle monitor connected to a criminal case out of Broward County.

He now faces human trafficking and prostitution charges.

The State Attorney's Office said his arrest marks the start of police preparations for next month's Miami Grand Prix. Major sporting events like the Formula One race are often linked to an increase in human trafficking.