Man arrested in transgender woman's murder in NW Miami-Dade

A man was arrested in connection with the murder of a transgender woman in northwest Miami-Dade.

Anthony Quinn Peyton II, 25, was charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 23 killing of 26-year-old London Price.

BSO Anthony Peyton II

According to investigators, Peyton got into a physical altercation with Price, shot her and ran away. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Family members told NBC6 in a previous interview that Price was pistol-whipped in front of her grandmother before being shot to death.

"I want them to get that animal off the street because he don't belong in a population of human beings, and I want justice to be served for London," Nedra Allen, Price's aunt, said at the time.

Police put out a warrant for Peyton's arrest. He was later found in Broward County and arrested.