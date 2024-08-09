Man arrested in video voyeurism of women in H&M fitting room at Sawgrass Mills

Police have arrested a man who they say recorded or photographed women in a fitting room at Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise.

Kenneth Constantine, 35, faces three counts of video voyeurism after he allegedly placed his phone over a changing room stall at an H&M store on July 29.

The two women confronted him, and he fled the scene, Sunrise Police said. Authorities had asked for help from the community in locating the suspect and announced his arrest Thursday.

Constantine appears to have been a contestant on season 10 of America Ninja Warrior. NBC6 is working to confirm that he owns an Oakland Park gym called Konstant Fitness.

Constantine was being held on $75,000 bond Friday morning, jail records showed.