Man wanted for recording women in H&M fitting room at Sawgrass Mills: Police

Police are searching for a man who may have recorded women in a fitting room at Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise.

The two women were in a changing room at the H&M store at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday when they noticed the man place his phone over the stall, according to Sunrise police.

The women confronted him, and he fled the scene, police said.

The man is wanted for video voyeurism.

Anyone with information should call the Sunrise Police Department Communications Center at 954-764-4357 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.