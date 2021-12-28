Man Arrested in Wilton Manors Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed 2 Children: BSO

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the driver responsible for the hit-and-run crash that struck six young children, killing two of them in Wilton Manors, according to BSO Tuesday.

The driver, 27-year-old Sean Charles Greer, plowed into six children and fled the scene after killing two young girls and injuring four others.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon outside an apartment building near Powerline Road, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. They also announced Tuesday that they found the hit-and-run vehicle in Wilton Manors.

The Wilton Manors Police Department, BSO deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fire Rescue responded at around 2:48 p.m. after Greer drove off the roadway in a 2009 Honda Accord sedan and onto the sidewalk, striking six children, BSO said.

Greer was traveling southbound on Powerline Road and failed to allow a Broward County transit bus to merge into a right-thru lane, BSO said. The Honda driver passed the bus, almost striking the driver’s side as it cut in front of the bus.

After the Honda struck the children, Greer accelerated and drove off southbound.

Draya Fleming, 9; Laziyah Stokes, 9; Johnathan Carter, 10; and Audre Fleming, 2; were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were “severely injured."

“This is truly a horrific event and especially so close to the holidays. I can’t imagine what these families are going through," Gollan said. "My thoughts and prayers are with them."

Residents said the children were in the parking lot waiting to be picked up. Harriet Lewis, who lives nearby the crash scene, said she ran downstairs and saw the victims lying on the street.

"I was just holding her hand and letting her know just hear my voice, don't go, don't go to sleep," Lewis told NBC 6. "Just hear my voice."

Another woman, who did not want to be identified, said she last saw some of the victims Christmas morning.

"They not my kids, but it still hurts, just the fact knowing that it was little children," she said.

"Our Island City is heartbroken, and our police department stands with you as we support these families in this time of need," Wilton Manors Police Chief Gary Blocker said in a statement.

Residents in the neighborhood just east of I-95 and south of Oakland Park expressed anger and frustration at the horrific event, and that many drivers pay little attention to the speed limit.

Greer confessed to his involvement in the crash.

He now faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license.

Greer is also currently on probation for burglary of a dwelling in Broward County.