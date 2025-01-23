Man arrested months after double stabbing in Little Havana: Miami Police

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing last summer in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood that left two people injured.

Pedro Engel Rivas-Sanchez, 46, was arrested on charges including second-degree attempted murder, armed burglary with assault or battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Miami Police officials said Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Corrections Pedro Engel Rivas-Sanchez

The incident happened back on Aug. 10, 2024, in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and 3rd Street.

Officers responded and found the two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police believe the incident stemmed from a verbal dispute.

Officials released surveillance footage of the suspect and said they received tips from the community that led them to Rivas-Sanchez.

Miami Police Miami Police released surveillance footage of a suspect in a double stabbing in Little Havana on Aug. 10, 2024.

Rivas-Sanchez was booked into jail Wednesday and remained behind bars on an immigration hold, records showed.