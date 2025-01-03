Man arrested months after woman found severely beaten and apparently raped in Miami

A man has been arrested months after a woman was found severely beaten and apparently raped in a Miami neighborhood.

Junior Christian Joseph, 27, was arrested Monday on charges including attempted sexual battery causing serious personal injury, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and kidnapping, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened on April 12 when the 24-year-old victim was found badly beaten and bleeding from the face, and yelling "rape" and asking for help behind a home in the 900 block of Northwest 55th Street in Liberty City.

Miami-Dade Corrections Junior Christian Joseph

A young witness, who was getting ready for school, said she saw the victim running back and forth in the yard bleeding from her nose, which appeared to be broken, the report said.

Another witness heard the woman screaming for help and heard a male saying "shut the f--- up" and saw two men holding and grabbing the woman.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where she had to be intubated and undergo surgery on her nose, wrist, jaw and lips and received stitches.

She was able to write "beaten" on a piece of paper, the report said.

The victim later told police she remembered visiting a house in the Wynwood area with her female friend, and said they left in her friend's car at some point.

She said she started to feel like she had to throw up, so she got out of the car, then she and her friend got into an argument and the friend drove away, the report said.

The next thing she recalled was a younger girl standing over her.

The report said a rape kit for the victim tested positive for seminal fluid.

During Joseph's bond court appearance Tuesday, Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer said his DNA was found in the rape kit.

The woman was later shown a photo of Joseph, and she said she'd never met and had never had consensual sex with him, the report said.

Joseph made a statement to investigators, denying that the sex was against her will and denying that he caused her injuries, the report said.

Glazer appointed Joseph a public defender and ordered him held without bond. Records showed he's a Haitian citizen and has an immigration hold.