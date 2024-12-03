Sunny Isles Beach

Man arrested, more suspects sought in theft of $150K BMW in Sunny Isles Beach

The BMW, worth around $150,000, was parked in the driveway unlocked and had the key fob inside, an arrest report said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested and police are searching for more suspects after a pricey BMW was stolen from the driveway of a Sunny Isles Beach home early on Thanksgiving Day.

The theft happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home off Atlantic Boulevard.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Tyler Tyrone Hollins, of Lauderdale Lakes, and three other suspects, arrived at the home in a Hyundai Genesis and approached the victim's 2024 BMW M8.

The BMW, worth around $150,000, was parked in the driveway unlocked and had the key fob inside, the report said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

One of the four suspects got inside and drove off with the car, as the Genesis also fled.

The Genesis was later found by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies with Hollins inside, the report said.

Tyler Tyrone Hollins
Miami-Dade Corrections
Tyler Tyrone Hollins

Hollins was arrested and booked into jail on a grand theft charge. Attorney information wasn't available.

Local

Broward County 1 hour ago

Authorities offer $10K reward for man who allegedly killed stepdad in Plantation

Cybersecurity 3 hours ago

Compromised: South Florida facility teaches companies how to avoid cyberattacks

The report said investigators are still working to identify the three other suspects.

This article tagged under:

Sunny Isles Beach
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us