Man arrested, more suspects sought in theft of $150K BMW in Sunny Isles Beach

A man has been arrested and police are searching for more suspects after a pricey BMW was stolen from the driveway of a Sunny Isles Beach home early on Thanksgiving Day.

The theft happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home off Atlantic Boulevard.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Tyler Tyrone Hollins, of Lauderdale Lakes, and three other suspects, arrived at the home in a Hyundai Genesis and approached the victim's 2024 BMW M8.

The BMW, worth around $150,000, was parked in the driveway unlocked and had the key fob inside, the report said.

One of the four suspects got inside and drove off with the car, as the Genesis also fled.

The Genesis was later found by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies with Hollins inside, the report said.

Hollins was arrested and booked into jail on a grand theft charge. Attorney information wasn't available.

The report said investigators are still working to identify the three other suspects.