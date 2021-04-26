Man Arrested, Woman Sought After Wild Las Olas Carjacking Leads to Police Chase

A carjacking in Fort Lauderdale in which the victim jumped on the hood of his stolen BMW led to a police chase into Miami-Dade that ended with a man behind bars and detectives searching for a female suspect.

The wild incident began Saturday night when the man, who was leaving Kava Bar on E. Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale saw his orange BMW being driven out of a parking lot, a police report said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The report said the man jumped on the hood of his car, which was being driven by the woman, who continued to drive as he clung to the hood.

The victim said the woman swerved to try to knock him off the hood, before a man in another car drove alongside them and a man inside pointed a gun at the victim and ordered him to get off his car, the report said.

The man jumped off the hood of the car, and both cars fled the scene. Bystanders captured video of the man clinging to the hood of his BMW, yelling at the woman to stop the car as he pulled his cell phone out of his pocket, the report said.

A short time later an officer spotted the stolen BMW and the police pursuit began, eventually ending with the man driving the BMW in custody, the report said.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Robinson Garrido Diaz, was identified by the victim as the same man who had pointed the gun at him when he was on the car's hood, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Police said Diaz faces charges of armed carjacking, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing and eluding.

Diaz remained behind bars in Miami-Dade County Monday. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police said they're still searching for information on the woman involved in the carjacking.