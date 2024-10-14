Man caught on camera allegedly using a stolen credit card to buy 4,000-watt generator at Home Depot

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify and locate a man who was caught on camera allegedly using a stolen credit card to purchase an electric generator at Home Depot.

Back in July, officials said a woman's purse containing her ID, credit cards and other miscellaneous items was stolen from a car in Tamarac.

A day later, BSO detectives reported that an individual was caught on surveillance camera using one of the stolen credit cards at a business in North Lauderdale.

Investigators are now releasing the subject's surveillance video to gather information on the man's identity and whereabouts.

According to detectives, the car theft occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, near the 9000 block of Northwest 58th Street in Tamarac.

BSO officers responded to the scene and spoke with the victim, who stated that an unknown person broke the rear passenger window of her white 2021 Jeep Cherokee and took her designer purse valued at $1,700, BSO revealed.

The next day, at about 9:20 a.m., officials said a man wearing a white shirt and dark-colored shorts was captured on surveillance camera purchasing a 4,000-watt generator at a Home Depot on North Lauderdale.

Detectives say the man allegedly used the victim's stolen credit card to make the $961.93 purchase. He's also accused of fraudulently purchasing items in the city of Coral Spring, BSO added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO North Lauderdale District Detective Sergio Espinoza at (954) 720-2265 or submit information through the SaferWatch app.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can contact the Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).