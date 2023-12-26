Miami

Man caught on camera hurling rock at front door of Miami restaurant, shattering glass

By Jessica Vallejo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera throwing a rock at a Miami restaurant on Christmas day.

Surveillance video of the incident captured the moment a man walked up to Mason Ria de Vigo, a newly opened restaurant on Coral Way and SW 14th Avenue, and threw a rock at the front door shattering the glass around midnight.

“All the hard work and effort that the employees put in and then some guy just decided to ruin Christmas," said restaurant co-owner Fayez Tanous.

The restaurant is family-owned and Tanous told NBC6 this was not the first they have been vandalized since opening their doors.

Just in the last month, Tanous said the business has been vandalized with graffiti three other times.

“This rock was thrown into the front door and adjacent buildings have also been vandalized," Tanous said. “We hope this is now the last time. We hope police take note of what is happening.” 

Police are now looking for the man who at the time of the incident was wearing jeans and a dark shirt.

“We hope someone knows this guy and he pays the price for what he did," Tanous said.

