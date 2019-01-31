Man Caught on Camera Resisting Arrest During Miami Heat Game

What to Know Video showed Mato arguing with several fans during Wednesday’s game between the Heat and the Chicago Bulls.

A man found himself behind bars after a wild confrontation with that was caught on camera showing him resisting officers who were trying to remove him from a Miami Heat game.

Adrian Mato, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday night and booked into jail on multiple charges that include battery on an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Video shot by David Duprat and posted to social media shows Mato arguing with several fans during Wednesday’s game between the Heat and the Chicago Bulls. Two uniformed Miami Police Department officers are shown speaking with Mato and attempting to remove him from his seat.

Mato would not comply and was physically lifted out of the seat, where he continued to struggle with the officers and the group fell down several rows of seats. More officers arrive to help the situation and Mato was eventually taken away.

Mato suffered several scratches from the fall while the officers received minor injuries, officials said.

"This video is very disturbing, you have Mr. Mato, he's there at this game, several people were complaining that he was being very loud, our officers went to talk to him, very patiently, as you can see in this video," Miami Police spokesman Freddie Cruz said. "They made the determination to escort him off the property, he didn't want to leave, they made the determination to arrest him, he was very combative with our officers."

An arrest report said an officer noticed a strong odor on alcohol on Mato's breath and said he had slurred speech as he yelled in Spanish.

Mato was being held on $11,000 bond Thursday morning, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.