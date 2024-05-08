Suspect shoots at police car in North Miami Beach and flees the scene

Shots were fired at a police car Wednesday morning in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the incident happened at 1:53 a.m. near NE 27th Avenue and NE 163rd Street.

The suspect fled the scene at high speed, and minutes later, a two-vehicle crash was reported in the area of NW 1st Avenue and NW 167th Street, according to police.

One of the drivers involved in the crash matched the description of the suspect who fired at the officer's vehicle, according to authorities.

No officer was injured in this incident and it's unclear at this time if an arrest has been made.

Police advised that the case is still under investigation and the scene is still active.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.